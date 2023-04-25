Tory Lanez Feat. The Verse - Ginobili [WSHH Heatseekers]

The Verse & Tory Lanez Performing Single “Ginobili”
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/artist/538iy3X63hP8jUehvJPH1m
Instragram : https://www.instagram.com/therealverse/
Soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/therealverse
Youtube : https://youtube.com/therealverse
Twitter : https://twitter.com/therealverse
Producer : Danny Ill
Recording Engineer : Tanguy Meunier @ Circonflex Studios, Montreal, QC
Mix Engineer : K-R.O.K @ 3rd EYE RECORDINGS, Hollywood, CA
