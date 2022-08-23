No Remorse: Kim Kardashian's Robber Blames Her For The 2016 Paris Heist! "She Should Be Less Showy"
Nearly six years after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, one of the men who broke into her apartment that night is speaking out. In a new interview, Kim's robber reveals that he doesn't feel guilty about what he did, and even went so far as to blame Kim for it happening in the first place. Via ET & Vice News. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS