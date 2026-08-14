HOLD UP Cougar Was Ready To Risk It All With This Man! "F*ck You Before You Leave"

By Persist
views
46,667
date submitted
DESCRIPTION

Cougar Was Ready To Risk It All With This Man!

nextvideos

Successful Rizz: She Was Ready To Risk It All With This Man!

SECURED HER Successful Rizz: She Was Ready To Risk It All With This Man!

views
139,461
date submitted
Old Head Was Ready To Risk It All Till He Noticed This!

Old Head Was Ready To Risk It All Till He Noticed This!

views
202,615
date submitted
Dude Confronts Man Who Tried To Rob Him Earlier And Had Him Shook!

"I WILL F*CK YOU UP" Dude Confronts Man Who Tried To Rob Him Earlier And Had Him Shook!

views
62,979
date submitted
Ready To Risk It All: This Elephant Knew Exactly What He Was Doing!

Ready To Risk It All: This Elephant Knew Exactly What He Was Doing!

views
231,021
date submitted
She Was On Timing: This Cougar Was Ready To Risk It All For Duke Dennis At The Beach… Hands All Over Him Like A Winning Lottery Ticket!

She Was On Timing: This Cougar Was Ready To Risk It All For Duke Dennis At The Beach… Hands All Over Him Like A Winning Lottery Ticket!

views
69,381
date submitted
She Saw 6'8" Man And Was Ready To Risk It All!

SHE'S IN LOVE She Saw 6'8" Man And Was Ready To Risk It All!

views
71,861
date submitted
Messed With The Wrong Man Of God: Young Jehovah's Witness Beats The Devil Outta Dude After He Knocked On His Door & Got Disrespected!

Messed With The Wrong Man Of God: Young Jehovah's Witness Beats The Devil Outta Dude After He Knocked On His Door & Got Disrespected!

views
203,225
date submitted
Angel Reese Was Ready To Risk It All For Mikey William!

Angel Reese Was Ready To Risk It All For Mikey William!

views
104,729
date submitted
Wait For It: This Chick Got Too Comfortable In Her Relationship!

Wait For It: This Chick Got Too Comfortable In Her Relationship!

views
501,633
date submitted
Would You Risk It? DaBaby Feeds A Lion!

Would You Risk It? DaBaby Feeds A Lion!

views
105,632
date submitted
"I Would Eat You For Breakfast" Cougar Was Lowkey Interested In The Rizz!

SHE GOT ALOT OF ENERGY "I Would Eat You For Breakfast" Cougar Was Lowkey Interested In The Rizz!

views
99,349
date submitted
She Was Ready to Risk It All: King Von Was Tryna Rizz Up This Female Correctional Officer After A Fight In Jail! “You The Only One That Hit Me”

She Was Ready to Risk It All: King Von Was Tryna Rizz Up This Female Correctional Officer After A Fight In Jail! “You The Only One That Hit Me”

views
116,571
date submitted
Deadass? What In The Sensory F*ck Is This?

SHE MUST LIKE IT... Deadass? What In The Sensory F*ck Is This?

views
96,293
date submitted
He Looked Like A New Man: Stud Barber Blessed This Dude With A Fresh Hairline… Had His Wife Ready To Risk It All!

He Looked Like A New Man: Stud Barber Blessed This Dude With A Fresh Hairline… Had His Wife Ready To Risk It All!

views
150,953
date submitted
He Ready To Risk It All: Yung Miami Asks Lil Baby “If I Throw It Back, Can You Catch It” During Their Performance!

He Ready To Risk It All: Yung Miami Asks Lil Baby “If I Throw It Back, Can You Catch It” During Their Performance!

views
117,779
date submitted
The Thirst Was Too Real: Mother Was Ready To Risk It All For Dude.. All In Front Of Her Son!

The Thirst Was Too Real: Mother Was Ready To Risk It All For Dude.. All In Front Of Her Son!

views
92,382
date submitted
Druski Was Ready To Risk It All After A BBW Pulled Up To His Audition Doing Jumping Jacks

BBW AUDITION Druski Was Ready To Risk It All After A BBW Pulled Up To His Audition Doing Jumping Jacks

views
125,363
date submitted
Somebody's Girlfriend Was Ready To Risk It All She Pulled Up On King68!

SOMEBODY'S GF WILDIN Somebody's Girlfriend Was Ready To Risk It All She Pulled Up On King68!

views
75,112
date submitted
Shorty Was Ready To Risk It All: Leonardo Dicaprio Meets Jeff Bezos & His New Girlfriend At The Art Gala In LA!

Shorty Was Ready To Risk It All: Leonardo Dicaprio Meets Jeff Bezos & His New Girlfriend At The Art Gala In LA!

views
381,743
date submitted
How Scared Would You Be If This Happened To You?

How Scared Would You Be If This Happened To You?

views
549,239
date submitted
She Was Off That Henny: Moneybagg Yo’s Fan Was Ready To Risk It All For Him During His Concert!

She Was Off That Henny: Moneybagg Yo’s Fan Was Ready To Risk It All For Him During His Concert!

views
148,886
date submitted
She’s Was Ready To Risk It All! Shorty Came Back With Drinks & Water For Him At A Concert!

RISK IT ALL MOVE She’s Was Ready To Risk It All! Shorty Came Back With Drinks & Water For Him At A Concert!

views
100,532
date submitted
Footage Shows Michael Jackson Being The Biggest Goat With Princess Diana... She Was About To Risk It All!

Footage Shows Michael Jackson Being The Biggest Goat With Princess Diana... She Was About To Risk It All!

views
430,885
date submitted
I Don't Blame Him: Shaq In Vegas Ready To Risk It All!

I Don't Blame Him: Shaq In Vegas Ready To Risk It All!

views
171,764
date submitted
“Can I Be Your 4th Baby Mama?!” Asian Woman Was Ready To Risk It All For A Dude With Motion In Miami Florida!

“Can I Be Your 4th Baby Mama?!” Asian Woman Was Ready To Risk It All For A Dude With Motion In Miami Florida!

views
195,498
date submitted
Female Cop Tries To Keep It Professional After Man Was Ready To Risk Everything By Being Disrespectful!

Female Cop Tries To Keep It Professional After Man Was Ready To Risk Everything By Being Disrespectful!

views
78,624
date submitted
He's A Menace: Dude Had Everybody Shook With This Theme Park Ride Prank!

He's A Menace: Dude Had Everybody Shook With This Theme Park Ride Prank!

views
90,779
date submitted
Ice Spice Was Ready To Risk It All When A Boogie Pulled Up To Close Out Her NYC Show... Walked Right Past Her!

Ice Spice Was Ready To Risk It All When A Boogie Pulled Up To Close Out Her NYC Show... Walked Right Past Her!

views
191,312
date submitted
Druski Was Ready To Risk It All During His Boston Audition… Until She Said ‘I’m 18’

AGE CHECK Druski Was Ready To Risk It All During His Boston Audition… Until She Said ‘I’m 18’

views
156,934
date submitted
Female Corrections Officer Was Ready To Risk It All After She Sees The Console Full Of Racks… Saw Her Future!

CONSOLE GOT HER DREAMIN Female Corrections Officer Was Ready To Risk It All After She Sees The Console Full Of Racks… Saw Her Future!

views
153,424
date submitted
Spoke His Mind: Jamaican Man Was Not Having It With This Footage!

Spoke His Mind: Jamaican Man Was Not Having It With This Footage!

views
113,218
date submitted
Streamer Just Gave This Racist Teen A F*ck Around & Find Out Moment!

GAME OVER Streamer Just Gave This Racist Teen A F*ck Around & Find Out Moment!

views
70,018
date submitted
Man Goes Off On Louis Vuitton Employees "You F**king Whore!"

GOING OFF Man Goes Off On Louis Vuitton Employees "You F**king Whore!"

views
36,324
date submitted
He Ready To Risk It All: Chick Asked Lil Scrappy To Make A Video With Her To Make Her Ex Jealous & She Said This!

He Ready To Risk It All: Chick Asked Lil Scrappy To Make A Video With Her To Make Her Ex Jealous & She Said This!

views
88,160
date submitted
Kai Cenat Regrets Putting RaKai On The Map After Streamer Drama Gets Out Of Hand

KAI CENAT REGRETS? Kai Cenat Regrets Putting RaKai On The Map After Streamer Drama Gets Out Of Hand

views
103,579
date submitted
Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Moron Plays With A Lighter Near A Gas Pump!

Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Moron Plays With A Lighter Near A Gas Pump!

views
60,758
date submitted
"This Ain't What You Want" Pitbull Was Ready To Die While Rottweiler Wanted No Parts Of This Lion!

"This Ain't What You Want" Pitbull Was Ready To Die While Rottweiler Wanted No Parts Of This Lion!

views
347,940
date submitted
Dame Dolla Had Kate Martin Of ‘Las Vegas Aces’ Ready To Risk It All!

Dame Dolla Had Kate Martin Of ‘Las Vegas Aces’ Ready To Risk It All!

views
142,701
date submitted
Jade Cargill's Marvel-Worthy Physique Has Folks Online Ready To Risk It All

THE THIRST IS REAL Jade Cargill's Marvel-Worthy Physique Has Folks Online Ready To Risk It All

views
106,852
date submitted
Getting It Back In Blood: Professional Scuba Divers Tells You Why You Need To Leave The Marine Life Alone... Poor Stingray!

Getting It Back In Blood: Professional Scuba Divers Tells You Why You Need To Leave The Marine Life Alone... Poor Stingray!

views
271,356
date submitted