CHAOS Everybody Went Off: This Might Be Brawl Of The Year!

By Persist
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Chaos

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This Might Be The Worst Wheel Of Fortune Guess Of All Time!

This Might Be The Worst Wheel Of Fortune Guess Of All Time!

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105,703
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Going To Him Every Time: This Might Be The Fastest Cashier Ever!

Going To Him Every Time: This Might Be The Fastest Cashier Ever!

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Fellas, Y'all Be Safe Out There: This Man Went Through Quite The Transformation... Shows Off Results At The Gym!

Fellas, Y'all Be Safe Out There: This Man Went Through Quite The Transformation... Shows Off Results At The Gym!

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343,842
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What Would You Do If This Dog Ran Towards You?

What Would You Do If This Dog Ran Towards You?

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336,015
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Gah Damn: Argentinian Soccer Player Luciano Sánchez Suffers What Might Be The Worst Injury Of The Year!

Gah Damn: Argentinian Soccer Player Luciano Sánchez Suffers What Might Be The Worst Injury Of The Year!

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83,893
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Thoughts? This Might Be The Worse & Craziest Proposal Ever!

Thoughts? This Might Be The Worse & Craziest Proposal Ever!

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82,318
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He Needed That Snack: This Might Be The Smartest Orangutan Ever!

He Needed That Snack: This Might Be The Smartest Orangutan Ever!

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97,446
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Bros Skills Is Insane: This Might Be One Of The Most Satisfying Car Detailing Videos You Will Ever See!

Bros Skills Is Insane: This Might Be One Of The Most Satisfying Car Detailing Videos You Will Ever See!

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190,224
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That Hill Whooped Everybody's Azz: This Has To Be The Slowest Police Chase Ever!

That Hill Whooped Everybody's Azz: This Has To Be The Slowest Police Chase Ever!

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213,637
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Them Traps: This Might Be The Strongest Dopefiend You Will Ever See!

Them Traps: This Might Be The Strongest Dopefiend You Will Ever See!

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108,797
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What Do Y'all Think With Or Without The Uniform? This Might Just Be One Of The Baddest Female Officers To Ever Join The Force!

What Do Y'all Think With Or Without The Uniform? This Might Just Be One Of The Baddest Female Officers To Ever Join The Force!

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401,408
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But Why Though: This Might Be The Most Intimidating Bathroom You Will Ever See!

But Why Though: This Might Be The Most Intimidating Bathroom You Will Ever See!

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163,922
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Jake Paul Might Be Cooked: Mike Tyson Drops His Sparring Partner! "I'm Just Getting Started"

Jake Paul Might Be Cooked: Mike Tyson Drops His Sparring Partner! "I'm Just Getting Started"

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107,700
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How’s It Sounding? The Internet Is Saying Will Smith Went Off With These Bars... Saying This Is The Verse Of The Year!

HE SNAPPED? How’s It Sounding? The Internet Is Saying Will Smith Went Off With These Bars... Saying This Is The Verse Of The Year!

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61,799
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You Know What? Fine: This Might Be The Most Understanding Shoplifter!

THAT'S REAL You Know What? Fine: This Might Be The Most Understanding Shoplifter!

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56,456
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Got Everybody On Edge: Buddy Might Wanna Cut That Planet Fitness Workout Short!

Got Everybody On Edge: Buddy Might Wanna Cut That Planet Fitness Workout Short!

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211,742
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Can't Even Walk Right: This Might Be The Fattest Cat You've Ever Seen!

Can't Even Walk Right: This Might Be The Fattest Cat You've Ever Seen!

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212,287
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Flamed Him: Judge Mathis Went All The Way Off On This Dude!

Flamed Him: Judge Mathis Went All The Way Off On This Dude!

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160,220
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Throw The Whole House Away: Man Remodeling A House From The 1900s Experiences Something Very Scary!

Throw The Whole House Away: Man Remodeling A House From The 1900s Experiences Something Very Scary!

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167,136
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16 Year Old Female Yao Ming Might Be Joining The WNBA Soon.. Nobody Can Guard Her!

16 Year Old Female Yao Ming Might Be Joining The WNBA Soon.. Nobody Can Guard Her!

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70,769
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Skills Different: This Might Be The Craziest Motorcycle Chase You've Ever Seen!

Skills Different: This Might Be The Craziest Motorcycle Chase You've Ever Seen!

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91,877
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Is This The Real Reason Why Diddy Gave Everyone Their Publishing & Might Be Moving To Europe!? More Audio Of Keefe D's Interrogation... Blasting Diddy

Is This The Real Reason Why Diddy Gave Everyone Their Publishing & Might Be Moving To Europe!? More Audio Of Keefe D's Interrogation... Blasting Diddy

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416,343
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This Goes To Show There Is Somebody For Everybody: Buddy Definitely Be Tearing That Up With The Utmost Confidence!

This Goes To Show There Is Somebody For Everybody: Buddy Definitely Be Tearing That Up With The Utmost Confidence!

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190,659
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Embarrassing: This Woman's First Runway Performance Might Be Her Last!

Embarrassing: This Woman's First Runway Performance Might Be Her Last!

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115,518
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What Kind Of Punching Is That? This Might Be The Worst Way To Fight Someone!

SUPER WEAK What Kind Of Punching Is That? This Might Be The Worst Way To Fight Someone!

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32,113
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Didn't See That Coming: This Went From Bad To Worse For The Driver!

Didn't See That Coming: This Went From Bad To Worse For The Driver!

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545,714
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Gotta Mind Your Business: The Host Went Off On This Girl!

SHE WAS SPEECHLESS Gotta Mind Your Business: The Host Went Off On This Girl!

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64,871
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This Went From Sweet To Sour In A Matter Of Seconds!

This Went From Sweet To Sour In A Matter Of Seconds!

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473,805
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This Might Be The End Of The Pardon Then: 50 Cent Shares Throwback Clips Of Diddy Dissing Donald Trump To Stop A Potential Presidential Pardon!

HOW DID HE GET THESE FILES... This Might Be The End Of The Pardon Then: 50 Cent Shares Throwback Clips Of Diddy Dissing Donald Trump To Stop A Potential Presidential Pardon!

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59,738
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Dope: Scientists In Taiwan Added Jellyfish Genes To Carp Fish Dna Resulting In Glowing Fish!

Dope: Scientists In Taiwan Added Jellyfish Genes To Carp Fish Dna Resulting In Glowing Fish!

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102,332
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Y’all Agree? Fans Are Saying This Might Be The Smartest Thing They Have Ever Seen The Island Boys Do!

Y’all Agree? Fans Are Saying This Might Be The Smartest Thing They Have Ever Seen The Island Boys Do!

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145,974
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Warrior: Lil Man Used All His Might To Fight Off The Sedation!

Warrior: Lil Man Used All His Might To Fight Off The Sedation!

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241,508
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Oklahoma Coach Is A Wild Boy: Better Not Let Camron & Mase See This… This Gotta Be One Of Top 5 Pause Moment Of The Year!

Oklahoma Coach Is A Wild Boy: Better Not Let Camron & Mase See This… This Gotta Be One Of Top 5 Pause Moment Of The Year!

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139,675
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The Booty Warrior Aka Fleece Johnson Went Off Script During This Skit!

The Booty Warrior Aka Fleece Johnson Went Off Script During This Skit!

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65,062
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Facts Or Nah? Dude Speaks On Everybody Trying To Be Gangsta & Goes Off On People Making Kids Think They Have To Be Gangsta To Fit In!

Facts Or Nah? Dude Speaks On Everybody Trying To Be Gangsta & Goes Off On People Making Kids Think They Have To Be Gangsta To Fit In!

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182,163
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Burn It All Down: This Might Be The Worst Bed Bug Infestation You’ll Ever See!

Burn It All Down: This Might Be The Worst Bed Bug Infestation You’ll Ever See!

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75,823
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Dad Of The Year? Dude Pretended To Be Dead As His Father Walked In The Door!

Dad Of The Year? Dude Pretended To Be Dead As His Father Walked In The Door!

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226,240
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Messed With The Wrong One: Commentary On Your Own Fight And Whooping Ass Is Legendary!

WENT OFF Messed With The Wrong One: Commentary On Your Own Fight And Whooping Ass Is Legendary!

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75,711
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Broke That Mans Shoulder: Security Guard Went Too Far After Trying To Kick This Skateboarder Off The Premisses!

Broke That Mans Shoulder: Security Guard Went Too Far After Trying To Kick This Skateboarder Off The Premisses!

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239,205
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Going Out Sad: You Gotta Be A Different Level Of Broke To Pull This Off!

Going Out Sad: You Gotta Be A Different Level Of Broke To Pull This Off!

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132,850
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