LeBron James Weighs In On The Kyrie Irving Controversy! "He's Caused Some Harm, I Don't Respect It"

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James says former teammate Kyrie Irving “caused some harm to a lot of people.”. Irving missed the first of several Brooklyn Nets games Friday after he was suspended for comments regarding his tweet linking to an antisemitic documentary. Posted By Persist

