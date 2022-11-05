LeBron James Weighs In On The Kyrie Irving Controversy! "He's Caused Some Harm, I Don't Respect It"
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James says former teammate Kyrie Irving “caused some harm to a lot of people.”. Irving missed the first of several Brooklyn Nets games Friday after he was suspended for comments regarding his tweet linking to an antisemitic documentary. Posted By Persist
