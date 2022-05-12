Thoughts? Doctor Who Reportedly Treated Megan Thee Stallion’s Foot Injury States She Suffered Injury From Stepping On Glass, Not A Gunshot Wound!
A doctor who examined Megan Thee Stallion apparently disputed her story that she was shot in the foot by rapper Tory Lanez. The doctor claims that her injuries were caused by broken glass, not gunshots. Megan has always maintained that she was shot and that bullet fragments are still in her foot. Posted By Persist
