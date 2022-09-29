Hurricane Ian: Shark & Alligator Seen Swimming In The Flooded Streets Of Florida!
As hurrican ian smashed into the coastline, the ocean was swept up and inundated homes, businesses and streets. A shark was even swept into the street in Fort Myers. An alligator was also caught on camera swimming through the floodwaters. Lake County’s fire chief cautioned earlier Wednesday that, “With the high water, we get some amphibious creatures to come out of the swamps — snakes, alligators (that) we normally wouldn’t.” Posted By Persist
