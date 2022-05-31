This Generation Different: 10-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Sending A Text Message Threatening To Shoot Up His School!
A 10-year-old in Florida was arrested Saturday after allegedly sending a text message threatening to shoot up his school. The arrest of Daniel Issac Marquez comes just five days after 19 children and two teachers were slain at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by deranged gunman Salvador Ramos, 18. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Marquez is a 5th-grade student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, Florida. After being interviewed by authorities, Marquez was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in the statement: 'This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. The sheriff continued saying: 'Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences.' Posted by JR
