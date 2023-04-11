Georgia Football Trainer Gets Exposed For Being Racist ASF!

BROKEN? 14,294 views
Racist football

Mark Taylor, a football trainer based in Georgia, was criticized after videos of him making racist remarks about the city of Atlanta went viral on social media. The clips have sparked mass outrage online. The videos featured Mark saying that he had not seen a single white person in Atlanta. The trainer kept on ranting about how almost everyone in the city was black. Three videos of Mark, the owner of Speed Edge Sports, were uploaded on social media. In one of them, joked about hiring someone to hunt down and hang black people in Atlanta. Posted by Abdul

