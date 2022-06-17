Prosecutor Says Nipsey Hussle Was Killed By Eric Holder Over Talk About Snitching As Murder Trial Finally Begins!
Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement that there's "no doubt" Eric R. Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle. The prosecutor described the sequence of events, including the talk about "snitching," before Hussle's shooting death three years ago in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up and the rapper was helping revitalize. Two others were wounded in the shooting. Posted By Persist
