Video Game Hostage: GTA 6 Hacker Threatens To Leak More Info If Demands Aren't Met!
Via CheezhOfficial. The early GAMEPLAY footage released of GTA 6 comes from an alleged hacker who has hacked into Uber previously. However, it appears that the hacker will not stop there, and the matter has since gotten worse because the hacker is currently attempting to reach a deal with Rockstar. Hacker also threatens Rockstar by saying that he will reveal additional details about the game if his demands are not met. The hacker has now said that he will sell GTA 5's source code and assets and will not accept any offers under 5 figures. GTA 6 source code is "not for sale at this moment". Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS