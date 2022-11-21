Messed Up: Male Karen Calls Cops On 9-Year-Old Black Girl Spraying Spotted Lanternflies!
Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson was hoping to do her part in the state’s battle against lanternflies. Using a home remedy she’d discovered on TikTok, the girl went out in her Caldwell neighborhood to fight the invasive species, spraying the trees and sidewalks with a solution of dish soap and apple cider vinegar.
Yet that simple act got the police called on Bobbi, who is Black, after a neighbor dialed 911 saying he was suspicious and scared, according to her mother, Monique Joseph. Posted By Ghost
