Robotic Company Made The Worlds "Fastest Shoes" That Makes. You Walk 3 Times Faster (250% Faster)

n American startup has unveiled what it claims to be the "world's fastest shoes", capable of increasing the wearer's walking speed by 250%. The shoes come with eight rollerblade wheels and can deliver a top speed of 11 kmph, with a battery-powered range of 8-11 km. Posted by PSmooth

