Lamar Odom Says Drugs Were ‘My Girlfriend’ While Married To Khloé Kardashian!

Lamar Odom says drugs were his "girlfriend" while he was married to Khloé Kardashian. In the new trailer for "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians," the former Los Angeles Lakers player candidly discusses his addictions while married to the "Kardashians" star. "Drugs, that was my girlfriend," Odom tells host Harvey Levin. "I had a wife … and cocaine." The former NBA star, 43, says he "had" to tell Kardashian, 38, about the depths of his abuse for at least "part" of the marriage because he couldn't "hide that forever." "I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s–t," he says as he puts his head in his hands. "The things that y'all think y'all know is crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is really crazy."