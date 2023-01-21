What In The Sweet Home Alabama? Woman Discovered She Accidentally Married Her Cousin While Pregnant With His Child!

BROKEN? 5,909 views

A Utah woman took to TikTok to reveal she “accidentally married her cousin” – something she discovered while they were looking for names for their unborn baby.

Marcella Hill, 42, kicked off the video by leaning in and half-whispering, “So I’ve never publicly told anyone but I accidentally married my cousin.”

In the post’s caption, she added, “We had no idea our Grandma and Grandpa were 1st cousins. Oops.” (via @beingmarcellahill) Posted By Ghost

