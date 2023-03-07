They're Calling Him The Hazmat Killer: Gunman In Hazmat Suit & Mask Wanted For A String Of Robberies & Murder!
Cops released a new image of the accused Hazmat Killer on Monday — but the grainy surveillance shot still wasn’t enough for detectives to get a lead on the bizarrely dressed suspect. The suspect is wanted for three gunpoint robberies in the past 10 days, too — all of which he wore his strange get-up for. Posted By Persist
