Pro Boxer, Aidos Yerbossynuly, Still In Medically Induced Coma After Suffering Hard KO 3 Days Ago!

Aidos Yerbossynuly spends his second night in an induced coma after suffering a one sided brutal loss to David Morrell. This is a reminder of how tough of a sport boxing is. "Super middleweight boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly is in a medically induced comment after being knocked out in a bout on Saturday. The medical procedure took place after the Kazakhstani boxer lost via 12th-round knockout by David Morrell during the Premier Boxing Champions event, which took place at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minn. Yerbossynuly, 30, was taken to hospital for examination following the match. In a statement to the New York Post, a Premier Boxing Champions spokesperson said representatives of “TGB Promotions and PBC are on the ground in Minneapolis with Aidos’ team and we are monitoring the situation closely.” “Out of respect for his and his family’s privacy, we can’t share any details but we ask the boxing community to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.” Savoy told ESPN he wanted to stop the fight in the 9th or 10th round, saying he actually “had the towel in my hand” to throw in. “Aidos wanted to continue. His head coach (Kanat Orakbaev) wanted him to continue. He evaluated Aidos and said nothing was wrong with him,” said Savoy. Yerbossynuly was knocked out in the 12th round following a straight left hand from Morrel." - TheProvince.com Posted by Thrillz