Bizarre Encounter Where The Sheriff And A Police Sergeant Threaten To Arrest Each Other!
On June 24, 2022, Sgt. James conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing it driving recklessly in Hiawassee, GA. During the traffic stop, Sheriff Henderson approached and asked the offending driver his own questions.
Shortly after, the Sheriff and sergeant get into a heated argument with each other. The Sheriff gets his panties in a wad because the police officer stopped the man in the county.
Boy, that escalated quickly. He had me at "You a F*CK BOY!" The action starts at 3:00. I mean, that really got out of hand fast. Posted By Ghost
