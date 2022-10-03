Bizarre Encounter Where The Sheriff And A Police Sergeant Threaten To Arrest Each Other!

BROKEN? 4,709 views

On June 24, 2022, Sgt. James conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing it driving recklessly in Hiawassee, GA. During the traffic stop, Sheriff Henderson approached and asked the offending driver his own questions.

Shortly after, the Sheriff and sergeant get into a heated argument with each other. The Sheriff gets his panties in a wad because the police officer stopped the man in the county.

Boy, that escalated quickly. He had me at "You a F*CK BOY!" The action starts at 3:00. I mean, that really got out of hand fast. Posted By Ghost

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS