Whoa: Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field After Making Tackle ... Game Temporarily Suspended!
Hamlin tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, got to his feet and then crumpled to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field as most of the Bills' roster came off the sideline to kneel or stand around Hamlin. First responders administered CPR to Hamlin on the field. Hamlin was given oxygen was he was loaded into an ambulance. Some Bills players could be seen crying as Hamlin was tended to by medical personnel. Other players held hands praying or hugged each other. Posted By Persist
