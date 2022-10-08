She Been Planning This All Year: Daycare Workers Get Caught On Video Chasing & Scaring The Daylights Out Of The Kids With A “Scream” Mask!

A Mississippi daycare worker wiped away tears as she apologized for scaring little children with a Halloween mask after her worrying behavior left her unemployed this week. Staff members at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center, located in Hamilton, Miss., were allegedly trying to put a scare into some children who they thought had been “bad,” said a whistleblower in a Facebook post. Four employees at the facility were fired following the incident, according to local outlet WTVA.



Speaking out for the troubling videos went viral on social media, one daycare worker - who referred to herself as CeeCee- insisted the act was not “ill-intentioned.” The worker claims she made her plan of scaring the children known to other members of staff but failed to disclose it to the daycare owner, Sheila Sanders. The Mississippi State Department of Health and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the ordeal and working with the county prosecutor to see if there are any possible criminal charges that can be filed.

Posted by CZ