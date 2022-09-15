"I Said What The F I Said" Nicki Minaj Sues YouTube Blogger For $75,000 After Calling Her A Cokehead & Disrespecting Her Family! (Audio)

BROKEN? 8,774 views

Nicki Minaj files $75,000 lawsuit against gossip blogger Nosey Heaux after the blogger called her a “cokehead” and said that she is known for “shoving” cocaine up her nose.

Minaj claims the blogger “outrageously defamed” her and sparked a “firestorm of social media attention.” Posted bY JR

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS