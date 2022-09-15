"I Said What The F I Said" Nicki Minaj Sues YouTube Blogger For $75,000 After Calling Her A Cokehead & Disrespecting Her Family! (Audio)
Nicki Minaj files $75,000 lawsuit against gossip blogger Nosey Heaux after the blogger called her a “cokehead” and said that she is known for “shoving” cocaine up her nose.
Minaj claims the blogger “outrageously defamed” her and sparked a “firestorm of social media attention.” Posted bY JR
