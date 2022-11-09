Man Goes Off On Young Father For Leaving His Baby Unattended For Three Minutes At Mall!
Seems like a great time to sit down and educate a new father calmly and rationally. Or you could film yourself belittling him and take advantage of his obvious embarrassment because you are so right and he is so wrong. Cause it’s for the kid, not your TikTok, the kid is the point. Yep. Posted By Ghost
