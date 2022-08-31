OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Makes First Court Appearance After Murdering Her Boyfriend!
The OnlyFans and Instagram model, who professionally goes by Courtney Tailor, pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon on Aug. 18, according to online court records reviewed by E! News. Per the records, Clenney submitted a written plea and her arraignment has been scheduled for Aug. 31, four days after she was denied bond in her first court appearance. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS