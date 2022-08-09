Yale Study Shows Pre-School Teachers Single Out Black Boys The Most!
Via VOX
"Yale researchers asked teachers to look at a video of pre schoolers and click when they saw misbehavior. There was no misbehavior. It was actually an eye tracking study to see who they watched most. White and Black teachers spent SIGNIFICANTLY more time watching the Black boy" - Tiersa McQueen
