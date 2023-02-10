Hold Up: Judge Orders Drake To Give Deposition In XXXTentacion Murder Trial!
Drake is facing a court order to either sit for a deposition or appear in court in connection with the ongoing XXXTentacion murder trial. The theory that Drake is somehow connected to XXXTentacion’s death comes from Mauricio Padilla, a defense attorney for one of the three suspects, Dedrick Williams. Via Poetik Flakko. Posted By Persist
