Ace Truen - Tell Me Nothin [Diamond Acez Ent Submitted]
I'm Ace in the spirit always. But in my climax in the streets selling drugs and carrying guns I transform into the Joker and become the ultimate street savvy cocky villain mentally. In order to survive the street game and be successful I had to have a unstoppable mindset. Can't tell me Nothin..
Contact: 229-829-5997
Diamondacezent@gmail.com
Instagram @AceTruen
Diamondacez.com
YouTube@Ace Truen
https://music.apple.com/us/album/tell-me-nothin/1616221990?i=1616221995
