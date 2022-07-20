You Going To Jail Now: NYPD Officer On Horseback Chases Thief Down Times Square Street!
The NYPD released footage on Tuesday of a mounted officer confronting a man suspected of robbing a sunglasses vendor on Saturday. The man tried to run away, but horse-riding officer galloped after him, and fellow officers were able to swiftly apprehend the suspect without further incident. Posted By Persist
