"I Can Kill You Right Now" Man Talks About His Experience Being A Prison Boss While Serving A 100-Year Sentence!

BROKEN? 7,286 views

From illiteracy to gang activity, Andre’s childhood prepared him for nothing less than a life of crime and violence. This behavior eventually led Andre to be sentenced to over 100 years in prison at the age of 18. As a natural-born leader, he quickly rose to the top of the prison gang system where he managed gang activities from within the confines of a maximum security prison. After an epiphany in solitary confinement and a lot of hard work, he was released, GED in hand, having served just 14 years. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS