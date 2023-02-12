"I Can Kill You Right Now" Man Talks About His Experience Being A Prison Boss While Serving A 100-Year Sentence!
From illiteracy to gang activity, Andre’s childhood prepared him for nothing less than a life of crime and violence. This behavior eventually led Andre to be sentenced to over 100 years in prison at the age of 18. As a natural-born leader, he quickly rose to the top of the prison gang system where he managed gang activities from within the confines of a maximum security prison. After an epiphany in solitary confinement and a lot of hard work, he was released, GED in hand, having served just 14 years. Posted By Persist
