Whoa: Tory Lanez Found Guilty On All Charges In Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion ... His Father Reacts "Roc Nation, You Will Crumble!!"
A Los Angeles jury on Friday found Daystar Peterson, the Canadian rapper better known as Tory Lanez, guilty of shooting a fellow artist, Megan Thee Stallion, in both of her feet following an argument about their romantic entanglements and respective careers in the summer of 2020. Posted By Persist
