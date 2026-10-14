15-YEAR FRIENDSHIP Homeless Mom Says Her Friend Of 15 Years Wants Sex & Cleaning For Shelter: "Every Time I Look At My Son, I Just Cry"

By Thrillz
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18,682
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Lolo Jones Is Terrified Of Being 40-Years-Old With No Kids... Breaks Down On Social Media!

Lolo Jones Is Terrified Of Being 40-Years-Old With No Kids... Breaks Down On Social Media!

views
165,693
date submitted
Heartwarming: After Being Homeless Man Surprises His Family With A Mansion!

Heartwarming: After Being Homeless Man Surprises His Family With A Mansion!

views
123,668
date submitted
Heartbreaking: Mother Tells Her 4-Year-Old Daughter That She’s Going To Pass Away As She Enters Hospice!

Heartbreaking: Mother Tells Her 4-Year-Old Daughter That She’s Going To Pass Away As She Enters Hospice!

views
85,735
date submitted
Dude Gets Put On Blast For Allegedly Exposing His Family To Covid Even After Their Mom Barely Survived!

Dude Gets Put On Blast For Allegedly Exposing His Family To Covid Even After Their Mom Barely Survived!

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217,249
date submitted
Mother Cries Out About How Hard It Is To Be A Single Mom! “My Son Cries Every Time I Leave Him With Someone Else”

Mother Cries Out About How Hard It Is To Be A Single Mom! “My Son Cries Every Time I Leave Him With Someone Else”

views
64,128
date submitted
Heartless: Girl Gets Dropped Off At A Homeless Shelter On Her 18th Birthday!

Heartless: Girl Gets Dropped Off At A Homeless Shelter On Her 18th Birthday!

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162,132
date submitted
Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Gates Allegedly Exposed For Sexually Abusing Her Best Friend For 15 Years: "I Do Not Want To Feel Your T-ts On My Body"

15 YEARS OF ABUSE? Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Gates Allegedly Exposed For Sexually Abusing Her Best Friend For 15 Years: "I Do Not Want To Feel Your T-ts On My Body"

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64,674
date submitted
Smile B*tch: Had It Not Been For His T-Mobile Cell Service, This Would Have Been The Last We Saw Of Lil Duval!

Smile B*tch: Had It Not Been For His T-Mobile Cell Service, This Would Have Been The Last We Saw Of Lil Duval!

views
229,229
date submitted
All Bad: This Woman Alleges She & Her Friends Were Highly Disrespected By The Bowling Alley Security Guards For Requesting A Refund On Her Drink!

All Bad: This Woman Alleges She & Her Friends Were Highly Disrespected By The Bowling Alley Security Guards For Requesting A Refund On Her Drink!

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102,550
date submitted
Cassie’s Longtime Friend & Songwriter Says Diddy Wouldn’t Give Cassie Access To Songs Unless Cassie Participated In Freak Offs!

Cassie’s Longtime Friend & Songwriter Says Diddy Wouldn’t Give Cassie Access To Songs Unless Cassie Participated In Freak Offs!

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253,450
date submitted
Outta Pocket: Baby Daddy Had This To Say After Getting Kicked Out The House!

Outta Pocket: Baby Daddy Had This To Say After Getting Kicked Out The House!

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118,124
date submitted
"Get The Black One. She Didn't Pick Cotton" Black Female Student On Racial Discrimination From A Group Of White Female Students.. School Downplayed It

"Get The Black One. She Didn't Pick Cotton" Black Female Student On Racial Discrimination From A Group Of White Female Students.. School Downplayed It

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88,836
date submitted
"African American Service Charge" North Carolina Woman Discovered Racist Charge After American Airlines Flight!

"African American Service Charge" North Carolina Woman Discovered Racist Charge After American Airlines Flight!

views
238,295
date submitted
Brittany Renner Speaks On Her Financial Struggles… Says Her New Lifestyle Has Her Broke! "I Have No Idea Where I'm Gonna Live Or Provide For My Son”

Brittany Renner Speaks On Her Financial Struggles… Says Her New Lifestyle Has Her Broke! "I Have No Idea Where I'm Gonna Live Or Provide For My Son”

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115,788
date submitted
"I Ain't Look, I Just Glanced" They Show Got A Show... Catching People Staring At Fattys!

"I Ain't Look, I Just Glanced" They Show Got A Show... Catching People Staring At Fattys!

views
156,075
date submitted
Former BYU Baseball Player Sentenced To Just 180 Days After Years Of S*xual Assault Allegations... 15 Year Old Victim Confronts Him In Court

YOU STOLE MY CHILDHOOD Former BYU Baseball Player Sentenced To Just 180 Days After Years Of S*xual Assault Allegations... 15 Year Old Victim Confronts Him In Court

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87,339
date submitted
“I’m Feeling That Change For The First Time” Free Formerly From 106 & Park Speaks Her Truth At 56 Years Old!

“I’m Feeling That Change For The First Time” Free Formerly From 106 & Park Speaks Her Truth At 56 Years Old!

views
195,784
date submitted
News Anchor Cries On Air As Mother Details Her Son’s Final Moments Before He Was Swept Away By Flooding From Hurricane Helene!

News Anchor Cries On Air As Mother Details Her Son’s Final Moments Before He Was Swept Away By Flooding From Hurricane Helene!

views
88,731
date submitted
Boy Who Went Viral For "Today I Got Time Cuz" Found Fatally Shot At 22-Years-Old In Colorado! [Article Report]

Boy Who Went Viral For "Today I Got Time Cuz" Found Fatally Shot At 22-Years-Old In Colorado! [Article Report]

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346,782
date submitted
Oh Hell Naw: Bride Asks Her Husband If She Can Hug Her Ex-Boyfriend For One Final Time Just Seconds After Saying I Do!

Oh Hell Naw: Bride Asks Her Husband If She Can Hug Her Ex-Boyfriend For One Final Time Just Seconds After Saying I Do!

views
395,110
date submitted
Kia Car Owners... Your Car Is Not Safe: New Challenge Is Going Viral Where USB Is Used To Hotwire Cars!

Kia Car Owners... Your Car Is Not Safe: New Challenge Is Going Viral Where USB Is Used To Hotwire Cars!

views
127,870
date submitted
"I Was Just Tying My Shoe" Man Got Busted For Sniffin' Cheeks At Barnes & Noble!

"I Was Just Tying My Shoe" Man Got Busted For Sniffin' Cheeks At Barnes & Noble!

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165,144
date submitted
She Is The Definition Of The Streets: Woman Gets Asked If She Would Leave Her Boyfriend For Drake & Her Answer Is Shocking!

She Is The Definition Of The Streets: Woman Gets Asked If She Would Leave Her Boyfriend For Drake & Her Answer Is Shocking!

views
308,536
date submitted
Woman Who Tattooed Her Eyeballs Blue And Purple To Copy An Influencer Is Going Blind!

Woman Who Tattooed Her Eyeballs Blue And Purple To Copy An Influencer Is Going Blind!

views
105,892
date submitted
“After 15 Years Of Marriage, God Said This Isn’t My Husband” Woman Says Her Husband Didn’t Cheat & They Didn’t Argue… God Just Said “It Was Time”!

“After 15 Years Of Marriage, God Said This Isn’t My Husband” Woman Says Her Husband Didn’t Cheat & They Didn’t Argue… God Just Said “It Was Time”!

views
80,450
date submitted
"I'm Ready For Prime Time" BG Of The Hot Boys Showing Off His Hair After Spending 11 Years In Prison!

"I'm Ready For Prime Time" BG Of The Hot Boys Showing Off His Hair After Spending 11 Years In Prison!

views
369,293
date submitted
Thoughts? Mom Leaves Her 2 Kids & Husband! "I Need A Break From The Cooking, The Cleaning, The Cheating"

Thoughts? Mom Leaves Her 2 Kids & Husband! "I Need A Break From The Cooking, The Cleaning, The Cheating"

views
83,383
date submitted
"I'm Your Father Until I Die" Blood Claiming To Be Crip Mac's Dad Says He Wants The Fade With His Son!

"I'm Your Father Until I Die" Blood Claiming To Be Crip Mac's Dad Says He Wants The Fade With His Son!

views
119,512
date submitted
Jaden Smith Has Some Fans Concerned As He Breaks Down In Tears During His Latest Instagram Post!

Jaden Smith Has Some Fans Concerned As He Breaks Down In Tears During His Latest Instagram Post!

views
194,824
date submitted
Two Escorts Try To Steal A Mans Rolex After Stealing His Own Gun While He Was Sleep!

Two Escorts Try To Steal A Mans Rolex After Stealing His Own Gun While He Was Sleep!

views
225,677
date submitted
Just Foul: Look At What This 15-Year-Old Kid Did To His Mother After She Found Out He Used Her Credit Card!

Just Foul: Look At What This 15-Year-Old Kid Did To His Mother After She Found Out He Used Her Credit Card!

views
221,985
date submitted
Oh No: Mom Who Gave Her Son Up For Adoption 25 Years Ago Ends Up Finding Out The Man She's Dating Is Her Son!

CRAZY SITUATION Oh No: Mom Who Gave Her Son Up For Adoption 25 Years Ago Ends Up Finding Out The Man She's Dating Is Her Son!

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133,273
date submitted
"This Is My Block. I Run This Sh*t" Homeless Man Yells Recklessly At Kanye West!

"This Is My Block. I Run This Sh*t" Homeless Man Yells Recklessly At Kanye West!

views
104,362
date submitted
Honest Mistake Or Something Else? Cop Pulls Man Over For Expired Plates When This Happened! “I Don't Look At The Driver I Look At The Plates"

Honest Mistake Or Something Else? Cop Pulls Man Over For Expired Plates When This Happened! “I Don't Look At The Driver I Look At The Plates"

views
142,873
date submitted
Woman Says She's Keeping Her Dog Of 11 Years Even Though He Bit Off Her Nose!

Woman Says She's Keeping Her Dog Of 11 Years Even Though He Bit Off Her Nose!

views
90,129
date submitted
Wait For It: Mom Found Her Son's Weed Edibles!

Wait For It: Mom Found Her Son's Weed Edibles!

views
223,442
date submitted
There's No Coming Back From That... Mom Walked In On Her Son At The Wrong Time!

There's No Coming Back From That... Mom Walked In On Her Son At The Wrong Time!

views
100,790
date submitted
This Looks Wild: Day Shift Starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco & Snoop Dogg (Netflix Trailer)

This Looks Wild: Day Shift Starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco & Snoop Dogg (Netflix Trailer)

views
135,080
date submitted
Yk Osiris Accused Of Sexual Assault After Video Surfaces Of Him Forcing A Kiss On Sukihana On Stage!

Yk Osiris Accused Of Sexual Assault After Video Surfaces Of Him Forcing A Kiss On Sukihana On Stage!

views
112,176
date submitted
Candace Owens Pulled Up On BLM Co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, For Taking Out Millions Of Dollars From BLM Donations... Got Her Crying & Shook On IG!

Candace Owens Pulled Up On BLM Co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, For Taking Out Millions Of Dollars From BLM Donations... Got Her Crying & Shook On IG!

views
176,422
date submitted