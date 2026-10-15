SNAKES ON A PLANE Samuel L. Jackson Takes A Jab At Jamie Foxx And Then Roasts Reporter's Impression: "That Was F*cking Horrible"
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On Point Or Nah? Jamie Foxx Gives His Best Donald Trump Impression!
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Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson & L.L. Cool J Show Off Their Italy Yacht That Costs Over $1 Million Per Week!
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They Cloned Tyrone - Starring Jamie Foxx & John Boyega (Movie Trailer)
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Jamie Foxx Reveals He Had A Brain Bleed & Stroke While Fighting For His Life In 2023! "I Thought I Saw The Devil Or Was That Puffy?"
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"Seems To Be Targeted By These Hollywood Sharks" Cashflow Harlem Freestyles About Jamie Foxx' Mysterious Hospitalization!
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Redd Foxx Was A Real One For This... Mr. Miyagi Does The Best Impression Of Comedian Redd Foxx When Telling A DOPE Story!
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Jamie Foxx Speaks Out For The First Time Since Health Scare! "I’m Not Paralyzed, But I Went To Hell & Back"
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He's A Fool: Jamie Foxx Clowning Around!
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Everybody Catching Strays: Tom Brady Throws A Jab At Kanye West As He Roasts Kim Kardashian!
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An Absolute Legend At Impressions: That Time Jaimie Foxx Did An Impression Of Floyd Mayweather In Front Of The Man Himself!
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Sam Ain’t Holdin’ Back: Samuel L. Jackson Says This After A Fan Repeatedly Tells Him I Love You!
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Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party... Made The Bouncers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit
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Hold Up: Dave Chappelle Gets Tackled While Performing Onstage At Hollywood Bowl!
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“I Realize.. I Was F*cking Your Wife” President Joe Biden Has A Slip-Up While Speaking At NATO!
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Out-Of-Shape Thief Takes A Very Quick L!
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“This N- Was Having Butt-N*ked Parties” Katt Williams Says Jamie Foxx A Clone! Jokes About Jamie’s Netflix Comedy Special
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Epic Fail: Guys Riding This Monster Truck Into A Swamp Really Didn't Think Things Through!
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"VIOLENCE AIN’T THE ANSWER" Will Smith Explains He Turned Down ‘Django’ Because He ‘Couldn’t Connect To Violence,’ And Samuel L. Jackson’s Face Says It All!
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SPOKE HIS MIND Theo Von Speaks About War And Says If The United States Wants To Stop Terrorists They Have To "Look In The F*cking Mirror"
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Eminem Explains Why He Took A Shot At Snoop Dogg On His Track "Zeus"!
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NAHHHH FR? Chappell Roan Shows Up To The Grammys With Them "THANGS" On Full Display... Then Jamie Foxx Walks Up
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With That Ridiculous Helmet: Man Refuses To Declare His Citizenship To Border Patrol!
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GETTING HECTIC Rampage Jackson Says He's Been Receiving "Death Threats From Racist People" Since His Son's Incident!
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Quick Jab: Guy Punches A Seagull After It Tried To Steal From Him!
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The Shock And Realization In That Kids Eyes: Whale Takes A Dump During The Middle Of Its Performance And Then This Happened!
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Prank Gone Wrong: Teen Wearing Ski Mask Points Water Gun At His Friend Who Fatally Shoots Him!
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HE KNEW IT WAS OVER Jamie Foxx Knew It Was Time To Retire From The Club After A Fan Said Her Grandmother Loved Him
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OVER THERE LOOKIN' LIKE FOXX Jamie Foxx Gets Spotted In Traffic And Tries To Convince Fan He's Just A Lookalike
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Fans Are Claiming This Is A Clone? Jamie Foxx Spotted Out Eating McDonalds Without The Tribal Tattoo... Looking Healthy
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Cashflow Harlem Freestyles About Jamie Foxx 'Clone' Conspiracies!
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NBA FINALS Jamie Foxx Shows Why He Is The GOAT Of Impressions After Dropping A Spot On Shaq And Charles Barkley Set At The Garden
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They Cloned Tyrone - Starring Jamie Foxx [Movie Trailer]
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“Diddy Poisoned Jamie Foxx & Put Him In A Coma” Celebrity Bodyguard, Big Homie CC, Claims Jamie Reported It To The FBI!
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HAZMAT PODCAST EPISODE Podcast Host Brings In A Hazmat Suit And Barrier To Interview Bonnie Blue, Then Repeatedly Roasts Her For Looking 50 Years Old At Just 26!
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Spot On: Ain't Nobody Doing A Better Impersonation Of Dave Chappelle Other Than Jamie Foxx!
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JAMIE FOXX TAKES OVER Jamie Foxx Turned The Kelce Brothers' Interview Into A Comedy Show With Trump And Mahomes Impressions!
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Epic Fail: Woman Takes A Major L While Trying To Go In Window!
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This Looks Wild: Day Shift Starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco & Snoop Dogg (Netflix Trailer)
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CELEBS REACT TO SHEDEUR SANDER Who Knew He Was Moving Like This? Jamie Foxx Banging Hoover Crips W/ Tyrin Turner In The Room.. Celebrating DOMINANT Debut against Carolina Panthers!
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WELFARE CHECK TURNS FATAL Baltimore County Officer Punches Man During Welfare Check, Samuel Brown Dies From Injuries (Body Cam Footage)
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