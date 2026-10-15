SNAKES ON A PLANE Samuel L. Jackson Takes A Jab At Jamie Foxx And Then Roasts Reporter's Impression: "That Was F*cking Horrible"

By Thrillz
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13,565
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On Point Or Nah? Jamie Foxx Gives His Best Donald Trump Impression!

On Point Or Nah? Jamie Foxx Gives His Best Donald Trump Impression!

views
141,283
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Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson & L.L. Cool J Show Off Their Italy Yacht That Costs Over $1 Million Per Week!

Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson & L.L. Cool J Show Off Their Italy Yacht That Costs Over $1 Million Per Week!

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245,557
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They Cloned Tyrone - Starring Jamie Foxx & John Boyega (Movie Trailer)

They Cloned Tyrone - Starring Jamie Foxx & John Boyega (Movie Trailer)

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57,214
date submitted
Jamie Foxx Reveals He Had A Brain Bleed & Stroke While Fighting For His Life In 2023! "I Thought I Saw The Devil Or Was That Puffy?"

Jamie Foxx Reveals He Had A Brain Bleed & Stroke While Fighting For His Life In 2023! "I Thought I Saw The Devil Or Was That Puffy?"

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72,326
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"Seems To Be Targeted By These Hollywood Sharks" Cashflow Harlem Freestyles About Jamie Foxx' Mysterious Hospitalization!

"Seems To Be Targeted By These Hollywood Sharks" Cashflow Harlem Freestyles About Jamie Foxx' Mysterious Hospitalization!

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77,134
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Redd Foxx Was A Real One For This... Mr. Miyagi Does The Best Impression Of Comedian Redd Foxx When Telling A DOPE Story!

Redd Foxx Was A Real One For This... Mr. Miyagi Does The Best Impression Of Comedian Redd Foxx When Telling A DOPE Story!

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166,071
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Jamie Foxx Speaks Out For The First Time Since Health Scare! "I’m Not Paralyzed, But I Went To Hell & Back"

Jamie Foxx Speaks Out For The First Time Since Health Scare! "I’m Not Paralyzed, But I Went To Hell & Back"

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139,319
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He's A Fool: Jamie Foxx Clowning Around!

He's A Fool: Jamie Foxx Clowning Around!

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154,820
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Everybody Catching Strays: Tom Brady Throws A Jab At Kanye West As He Roasts Kim Kardashian!

Everybody Catching Strays: Tom Brady Throws A Jab At Kanye West As He Roasts Kim Kardashian!

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89,909
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An Absolute Legend At Impressions: That Time Jaimie Foxx Did An Impression Of Floyd Mayweather In Front Of The Man Himself!

An Absolute Legend At Impressions: That Time Jaimie Foxx Did An Impression Of Floyd Mayweather In Front Of The Man Himself!

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179,096
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Sam Ain’t Holdin’ Back: Samuel L. Jackson Says This After A Fan Repeatedly Tells Him I Love You!

Sam Ain’t Holdin’ Back: Samuel L. Jackson Says This After A Fan Repeatedly Tells Him I Love You!

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91,592
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Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party... Made The Bouncers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit

Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party... Made The Bouncers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit

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205,592
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Hold Up: Dave Chappelle Gets Tackled While Performing Onstage At Hollywood Bowl!

Hold Up: Dave Chappelle Gets Tackled While Performing Onstage At Hollywood Bowl!

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349,101
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“I Realize.. I Was F*cking Your Wife” President Joe Biden Has A Slip-Up While Speaking At NATO!

“I Realize.. I Was F*cking Your Wife” President Joe Biden Has A Slip-Up While Speaking At NATO!

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226,755
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Out-Of-Shape Thief Takes A Very Quick L!

Out-Of-Shape Thief Takes A Very Quick L!

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309,251
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“This N- Was Having Butt-N*ked Parties” Katt Williams Says Jamie Foxx A Clone! Jokes About Jamie’s Netflix Comedy Special

“This N- Was Having Butt-N*ked Parties” Katt Williams Says Jamie Foxx A Clone! Jokes About Jamie’s Netflix Comedy Special

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123,367
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Epic Fail: Guys Riding This Monster Truck Into A Swamp Really Didn't Think Things Through!

Epic Fail: Guys Riding This Monster Truck Into A Swamp Really Didn't Think Things Through!

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142,028
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Will Smith Explains He Turned Down ‘Django’ Because He ‘Couldn’t Connect To Violence,’ And Samuel L. Jackson’s Face Says It All!

"VIOLENCE AIN’T THE ANSWER" Will Smith Explains He Turned Down ‘Django’ Because He ‘Couldn’t Connect To Violence,’ And Samuel L. Jackson’s Face Says It All!

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137,075
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Theo Von Speaks About War And Says If The United States Wants To Stop Terrorists They Have To "Look In The F*cking Mirror"

SPOKE HIS MIND Theo Von Speaks About War And Says If The United States Wants To Stop Terrorists They Have To "Look In The F*cking Mirror"

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54,639
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Eminem Explains Why He Took A Shot At Snoop Dogg On His Track "Zeus"!

Eminem Explains Why He Took A Shot At Snoop Dogg On His Track "Zeus"!

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477,103
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Chappell Roan Shows Up To The Grammys With Them "THANGS" On Full Display... Then Jamie Foxx Walks Up

NAHHHH FR? Chappell Roan Shows Up To The Grammys With Them "THANGS" On Full Display... Then Jamie Foxx Walks Up

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97,396
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With That Ridiculous Helmet: Man Refuses To Declare His Citizenship To Border Patrol!

With That Ridiculous Helmet: Man Refuses To Declare His Citizenship To Border Patrol!

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72,326
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Rampage Jackson Says He's Been Receiving "Death Threats From Racist People" Since His Son's Incident!

GETTING HECTIC Rampage Jackson Says He's Been Receiving "Death Threats From Racist People" Since His Son's Incident!

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58,909
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Quick Jab: Guy Punches A Seagull After It Tried To Steal From Him!

Quick Jab: Guy Punches A Seagull After It Tried To Steal From Him!

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247,918
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The Shock And Realization In That Kids Eyes: Whale Takes A Dump During The Middle Of Its Performance And Then This Happened!

The Shock And Realization In That Kids Eyes: Whale Takes A Dump During The Middle Of Its Performance And Then This Happened!

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118,561
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Prank Gone Wrong: Teen Wearing Ski Mask Points Water Gun At His Friend Who Fatally Shoots Him!

Prank Gone Wrong: Teen Wearing Ski Mask Points Water Gun At His Friend Who Fatally Shoots Him!

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155,860
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Jamie Foxx Knew It Was Time To Retire From The Club After A Fan Said Her Grandmother Loved Him

HE KNEW IT WAS OVER Jamie Foxx Knew It Was Time To Retire From The Club After A Fan Said Her Grandmother Loved Him

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57,894
date submitted
Jamie Foxx Gets Spotted In Traffic And Tries To Convince Fan He's Just A Lookalike

OVER THERE LOOKIN' LIKE FOXX Jamie Foxx Gets Spotted In Traffic And Tries To Convince Fan He's Just A Lookalike

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43,986
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Fans Are Claiming This Is A Clone? Jamie Foxx Spotted Out Eating McDonalds Without The Tribal Tattoo... Looking Healthy

Fans Are Claiming This Is A Clone? Jamie Foxx Spotted Out Eating McDonalds Without The Tribal Tattoo... Looking Healthy

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281,046
date submitted
Cashflow Harlem Freestyles About Jamie Foxx 'Clone' Conspiracies!

Cashflow Harlem Freestyles About Jamie Foxx 'Clone' Conspiracies!

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67,212
date submitted
Jamie Foxx Shows Why He Is The GOAT Of Impressions After Dropping A Spot On Shaq And Charles Barkley Set At The Garden

NBA FINALS Jamie Foxx Shows Why He Is The GOAT Of Impressions After Dropping A Spot On Shaq And Charles Barkley Set At The Garden

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42,362
date submitted
They Cloned Tyrone - Starring Jamie Foxx [Movie Trailer]

They Cloned Tyrone - Starring Jamie Foxx [Movie Trailer]

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35,126
date submitted
“Diddy Poisoned Jamie Foxx & Put Him In A Coma” Celebrity Bodyguard, Big Homie CC, Claims Jamie Reported It To The FBI!

“Diddy Poisoned Jamie Foxx & Put Him In A Coma” Celebrity Bodyguard, Big Homie CC, Claims Jamie Reported It To The FBI!

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112,304
date submitted
Podcast Host Brings In A Hazmat Suit And Barrier To Interview Bonnie Blue, Then Repeatedly Roasts Her For Looking 50 Years Old At Just 26!

HAZMAT PODCAST EPISODE Podcast Host Brings In A Hazmat Suit And Barrier To Interview Bonnie Blue, Then Repeatedly Roasts Her For Looking 50 Years Old At Just 26!

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133,790
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Spot On: Ain't Nobody Doing A Better Impersonation Of Dave Chappelle Other Than Jamie Foxx!

Spot On: Ain't Nobody Doing A Better Impersonation Of Dave Chappelle Other Than Jamie Foxx!

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136,056
date submitted
Jamie Foxx Turned The Kelce Brothers' Interview Into A Comedy Show With Trump And Mahomes Impressions!

JAMIE FOXX TAKES OVER Jamie Foxx Turned The Kelce Brothers' Interview Into A Comedy Show With Trump And Mahomes Impressions!

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33,696
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Epic Fail: Woman Takes A Major L While Trying To Go In Window!

Epic Fail: Woman Takes A Major L While Trying To Go In Window!

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173,265
date submitted
This Looks Wild: Day Shift Starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco & Snoop Dogg (Netflix Trailer)

This Looks Wild: Day Shift Starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco & Snoop Dogg (Netflix Trailer)

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135,084
date submitted
Who Knew He Was Moving Like This? Jamie Foxx Banging Hoover Crips W/ Tyrin Turner In The Room.. Celebrating DOMINANT Debut against Carolina Panthers!

CELEBS REACT TO SHEDEUR SANDER Who Knew He Was Moving Like This? Jamie Foxx Banging Hoover Crips W/ Tyrin Turner In The Room.. Celebrating DOMINANT Debut against Carolina Panthers!

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153,177
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Baltimore County Officer Punches Man During Welfare Check, Samuel Brown Dies From Injuries (Body Cam Footage)

WELFARE CHECK TURNS FATAL Baltimore County Officer Punches Man During Welfare Check, Samuel Brown Dies From Injuries (Body Cam Footage)

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91,692
date submitted