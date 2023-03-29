Begging For That Jail Life: California Man Gets Arrested 10 Times In 1 Month!
A Fresno man has been arrested for the tenth time in a single month. 38-year-old Keith Chastain was booked into the Fresno County Jail for the tenth time since Feb. 19, 2023. During these 10 arrests in 31 days, Chastain was arrested by Clovis Police six times – and other agencies four times. Chastain is facing 18 felonies and 15 misdemeanors with charges including stealing six vehicles, DUI, vandalism, fraud, possession of a controlled substance, and more. Posted By Persist
