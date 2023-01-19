Say It Ain't So: Young Thug Accused Of Getting Drugs From His YSL Co-Defendant In “Hand-To-Hand" Drug Deal Inside Courtroom! (Footage)

YOUNG THUG ALLEGEDLY received a Percocet pill from one of the co-defendants in his RICO case during a “hand-to-hand drug transaction” in open court, but his lawyer says the Grammy-winning rap star had no idea what was happening and has been “cleared” of any wrongdoing.



In a motion filed Thursday, Fulton County prosecutors allege Kahlieff Adams, one of Young Thug’s 13 co-defendants at his gang conspiracy trial now underway with jury selection in Atlanta, walked up to the musician during a Wednesday hearing and passed off the pill in a brazen handoff caught by a courtroom surveillance camera.



Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, “does not even know Mr. Adams,” his lawyer Brian Steel says.



“The state’s motion is replete with factual inaccuracies, embellishments, and improper attempts to make Mr. Williams responsible for someone else’s actions. The end result of an investigation into yesterday’s incident was that Mr. Williams was cleared of any wrongdoing,” Steel tells Rolling Stone. “The responsible parties were charged and appeared in court for first appearances this morning.”



In their new motion for “clarification of the record,” prosecutors allege Adams “approached defendant Williams and extended a closed right hand.” They claim Williams “extended his open right hand toward defendant Adams’ closed right hand and accepted an item of contraband.” They claim Williams “closed his right hand around the contraband and placed his closed right hand underneath the table where he sat next to his attorney, to conceal his receipt of the illegal contraband, to wit: Percocet.”



Attempts to reach the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately successful Thursday.



Video of the incident obtained by WSBTV shows the alleged handoff, with Sheriff's Office personnel immediately approaching Williams to retrieve the alleged narcotic.