Teen Left With Burns Covering Nearly 80% Of His Body After TikTok Challenge!
A North Carolina teen’s family says he is “unrecognizable” after participating in a TikTok challenge left him with burns that covered 80 percent of his body. Mason Dark,16, was creating a makeshift torch with his friends by using a spray paint can and a lighter, which caused an explosion and caused the teen to be covered in flames. According to WRAL, his mother, Holli Dark, her son soothed his burns by jumping into the nearest river. However, both actions worsened his condition, as he suffered third-degree burns after ripping off his shirt and running the risk of infection after jumping into the river. He was rushed to the UNC Burn Center after sustaining burns that covered 76 percent of his body and has undergone multiple surgeries to get skin grafts. Posted by PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS