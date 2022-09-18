Post Malone Cracks 3 Ribs After Taking A Brutal Fall On Stage While Performing At His St. Louis Show! (Multiple Angles)

Post Malone received medical attention after taking a hard fall on stage during his concert in St. Louis on Saturday night. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Malone was performing “circles” when he tripped into an uncovered hole that had been used to lower equipment below the stage. He landed on his ribcage and laid on the stage for several minutes as medics attended to him. The rapper was eventually able to stand up and walk off the stage with assistance, but told the crowd that he would return. Following a 15-minute delay, Post Malone did indeed resume the concert, albeit for only an abbreviated set during which he continuously held his ribs. Post Malone kicked off his “Twelve Carat Gold Tour” last weekend in Omaha, with dates planned through the middle of November. It’s unclear whether any of Posty’s upcoming dates will be impacted by his injury; Consequence has reached out to the rapper’s representatives for additional information. Posted by JR