Passengers Capture The Moment Their Plane Crash Landed Onto A Street!

A small plane with four occupants fell on La Amistad avenue in Panama City on Monday afternoon, with no fatalities, reported the countrys Civil Aviation Authority. The aircraft was flying from the Guna Yala region, in eastern Panama, with the pilot and three officials from the Ministry of Health, who are part of that institutions nursing team, the regional director of the ministry in Guna Yala explained to CNN, Wagayoguna Diaz. The occupants have minor injuries and are out of danger, according to the health official. It was not reported what caused this accident. Daz explained to CNN that the injured people were traveling back to their homes, after completing 20 working days in the region. The crash of the plane coincided with the commemoration of Labor Day, which, being a national day in Panama, registers less vehicular traffic on the streets of the capital.