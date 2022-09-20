Adam Levine (Lead Singer Of Maroon5) Gets Exposed By His Sidechick For Cheating On His Victoria Secret Model Of 8 Years!
Three days ago, Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and his wife of 8 years, 34-year-old model Behati Prinsloo, announced they were expecting their third child together. Unfortunately for 43-year-old Adam, the couple’s happiness was not long for this world. This morning, 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh took to TikTok to claim that she had a year-long affair with him. Then, after several months of zero contact, Adam allegedly DMed Sumner in June with an odd request. If his baby is a boy, does Sumner mind if he names him “Sumner”? Damn, anyone with eyes and ears could tell you Adam Levine is a mega-douche, but trying to name your baby after your former mistress? I’m almost impressed by the sheer audacity! Posted By PSmooth
