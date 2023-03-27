Blac Chyna Gets 'Baphomet' Tattoo Removed As She Continues Her Life Changing Journey!
She recently shared that finding religion kickstarted what she's described as her "life changing journey," in which she quit OnlyFans and has been reversing her cosmetics procedures, including dissolving her face fillers and undergoing a breast and butt reduction. She explains why she decided to remove her giant Baphomet tattoo from her hip. "So y'all know that I got this Baphomet tattoo. It gots to come off," she said, "I'm not going to have no mark of the beast or anything like that.". Posted By Persist
