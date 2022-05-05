Eldorado Red - Texaco
2713 Ent Presents Eldorado Red "Texaco" The cashOut Beatz produced banger is exactly what EL Jefes' fans have been waiting on. Taking it back to the essence of real quality street music, Eldorado Red leaves no doubt about who is the King of the streets and Champ of the trap. Tap in for more Eldorado Red content. | [email protected]
Posted by Gio
