Is He Ok? Joe Biden Gets Lost On Stage At Global Fund Conference!

A video of US President Joe Biden appearing lost on stage during an event has shocked the internet. The President was addressing the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York on Wednesday. After his address, he turned to leave the podium but stopped and looked lost. Mr Biden was also seen uttering some words which were not audible due to the thunderous applause at the event venue. The video has been posted by many users on Twitter and other social media platforms.



The event was organized to raise funds to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. A staggering $14.25 billion were raised in this regard, the highest amount ever pledged for a multilateral health organization.



In his address, Mr Biden thanked all the participants for the contributions made. "Thank you for fighting for what counts. This is all about saving lives - there's no ambiguity here - working with partners to ensure that all communities are healthy and strong - at least have a shot at being healthy and strong; that people everywhere can live in dignity," he said, according to the speech uploaded on the White House website.



"Let's demonstrate our collective power to take on challenges that matter most in people's lives and deliver progress. We have so much - so much to do, so let's get to work. And thank you all for all you're doing," he further said.



But as the President turned right to leave the podium, he stopped for a second, wondering if he has to get down from here. The host then read out a thank you note which attracted the attention of the 79-year-old. Posted By Ghost