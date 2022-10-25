World's Dirtiest Man Dead At 94... Never Washed For Over 60 Years... Dies Shortly After Villagers Made Him Take A Bath! (Commentary News)
"An Iranian man dubbed the "world’s dirtiest man" has died at the age of 94, according to state media.
Amou Haji died Sunday in the village of Dezhgah, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). He had refused to bathe for more than 60 years, fearing it would make him sick.
He gained notoriety around the globe for his unofficial title as "world’s dirtiest man," and his life was even chronicled in a 2013 documentary called "The Strange Life of Amou Haji. Villagers had recently pressured him to bathe, and "for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash," the IRNA report stated, according to The Telegraph"- Yahoo News
