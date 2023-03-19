It Was All Downhill After His Answer: Man Charged With Murdering His Wife Joked About Marriage On The 'Family Feud' Show!
Former Family Feud contestant Timothy "Tim" W. Bliefnick has been charged with the murder of his estranged wife after joking about their marriage on the popular game show. 9-year-old is facing two counts of first degree murder and home invasion in connection with the murder of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, who was found shot to death in her home on Feb. 23. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS