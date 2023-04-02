Incredibly Humanlike Robot, Ameca, Reacts Angrily To Someone Invading Its Personal Space!

Engineered Arts, a UK-based humanoid entertainment robot manufacturer, has released a video of its incredibly humanlike robot, Ameca, reacting angrily to someone invading its personal space and booping its nose! Despite not possessing artificial general intelligence, Ameca can function as a chatbot and allows users to communicate through it remotely. The company admits that the robot's realistic response is starting to unsettle even its creators. Video: @engineered_arts
