Incredibly Humanlike Robot, Ameca, Reacts Angrily To Someone Invading Its Personal Space!
Engineered Arts, a UK-based humanoid entertainment robot manufacturer, has released a video of its incredibly humanlike robot, Ameca, reacting angrily to someone invading its personal space and booping its nose!
Despite not possessing artificial general intelligence, Ameca can function as a chatbot and allows users to communicate through it remotely. The company admits that the robot's realistic response is starting to unsettle even its creators.
Video: @engineered_arts
Posted by PSmooth
