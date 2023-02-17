Ohio Man Wins $1.3 Million Settlement After Spending 21 Years In Prison For A Crime He Didn't Commit!

An Ohio man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 21 years won a $1.3 million settlement from the state last week for a crime that he not only didn't commit, but which evidence suggests might not have happened at all. Smith eventually won his freedom after a prosecutor asked a judge to dismiss his case. After spending 21 years in jail, Smith was moved to tears when he was released on July 4, 2021. Posted By Persist

