BAR EXAM DRAMA Trump's New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Said She Passed The Bar In China, But The Story's Not Adding Up!
By Thrillz
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Make It Make Sense.. Shawty Tryna Do The Math Here, But Things Just Ain't Adding Up!
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Definitely Passed The Vibe Check: Becky Back With A New One Singing A King Von Track Bar For Bar, Word For Word At The Function!
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Damn: Ecuadorian Power Lifter Suffers Accident While Lifting 282LBS!
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These Candidates Are Way Too Old: Trump Cognitive Decline Increasingly Difficult To Conceal Despite Setting Low Bar!
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"If Anything Happens To Me, It Wasn't Suicide" Boeing Whistleblower Family & Friends Speak Out... Saying He Would Never Off Himself!
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Georgia Man Receives His Last $915 Paycheck In Oil Covered Pennies... Dumped On His Driveway With A FU Note By Employer!
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Footage Shows Boeing 737 Plane Falling Out Of The Sky & Crashing In China... 132 Passengers Were On Board!
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"A Family Of 4 Will Receive $8,200 In Stimulus Cash & Tax Credit" White House Press Secretary On Stimulus Money!
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She Passed The Vibes Check: Somebody’s Mama Was Turned Up At Rolling Loud!
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Them Genes Disrespectful: Guy Claims He's Only 24-Years-Old But Something Ain't Adding Up!
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Hold Up, Something Ain't Adding Up Here... Buddy Smiling For The Camera But We know He’s Suffering Inside!
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R.I.P. MF Doom: Legendary Hip-Hop Star Passed Away At Age 49!
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Suspect In Waukesha Parade Incident Identified As Darrell Brooks Jr.
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Spoke His Mind: Sharks' Goalie James Reimer Declines To Wear LGBTQ+ Pride Jersey Citing Christian Faith!
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Boosie Calls The Cops After Stalker Lady Blocks His Driveway! "Crazy Stalker B*tch"
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Israeli Government Reportedly "Not Happy" With President Trump's Two-Week Ceasefire With Iran But Support His Decision!
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She Not Yours Its Just Your Turn: A Look On How Steve Harveys Daughter Has Been Passed Around!
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Man Who Wore Horns During U.S. Capitol Riot Turns On Donald Trump! "I'm Disappointed, He Was Not Honorable"
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Landlord Is Now Homeless Because Her Tenants Won't Pay Rent!
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CHILLING 3 Months Before Her Death, Hayden Panettiere Revealed She Was Once Lured Onto A Yacht By A Trusted Friend & Put In Bed Next To A ‘Very Famous’ Old Man
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CAUGHT CHEATING Lady Thought She Could Finesse The Casino With "Cyber Punk" Contact Lenses But China Don't Play
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TICKETED FOR RIGHT HAND Woman Born Without Right Arm Gets Ticket For Using Phone In Her Right Hand, Bodycam Footage Released Goes Viral!
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"High Priced" Escort W/ A Husband & Kids... Got Flew Out To Detroit Then Robbed & Beaten! "He Took My Wedding Ring"
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He Wildin.. Knicks Fan Spits Over 50 Cent And Hits Trae Young In The Back Of The Neck, Gets Banned From Madison Square Garden!
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When She Say She Want To Work On The Relationship But Still Went Out Allstar Weekend In Atlanta!
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Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. As The Nation Continues To Reckon With Racial Injustice!
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“I Said What I Said… Let’s Dance” Sauce Walka Calls Out J. Cole... Says He Can Go Bar-For-Bar W/ Him After Snapping On This New Freestyle!
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Kanye West Dons A New Mask & Legally Changes His Name To "Ye"
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Invaded His Personal Space: Keith Lee Got Called "DDG" With A Camera In His Face & He Was Not Having It!
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Pentagon Releases Video Of UFO Flying Over Combat Zone In Middle East, Leaves Experts Baffled!
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Vice President Kamala Harris Breaks A 50-50 Tie To Get Covid Relief To Americans!
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Meanwhile In Florida: Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Federal Judge & Hits 6-Year-Old Boy ... Claims She’s Harry Potter!
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Was Not Ready For The End: Puerto Rican Men In NYC And Florida Are Upset Because Of What She Said Here!
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TIME DIDN’T TOUCH HER She Said She’s 62… But This Senior Citizen Got Folks Thinking She’s Still In Her 30s!
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Volcano On The Caribbean Island St. Vicent Erupted.. Only Covid-19 Vaccinated Residents Are Allowed To Escape!
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Built Different: Man Sets A New Record For The Heaviest Bench Press In Human History… 1,401 Pounds!
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LAWD She Was Not Ready For The Slingshot Ride!
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Even In China, Men Not Playing Around... Bro Found Out He Was Not The Father & Sent His Baby Mama Back To The Streets!
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NBA Player Andre Drummond Saves Toddler Son From Drowning After Falling Into Swimming Pool!
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OH NAH Hold Up: Dude Was Shook After This Robot Approached Him In A Threatening Way In China!
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