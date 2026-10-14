BAR EXAM DRAMA Trump's New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Said She Passed The Bar In China, But The Story's Not Adding Up!

By Thrillz
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9,596
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Make It Make Sense.. Shawty Tryna Do The Math Here, But Things Just Ain't Adding Up!

Make It Make Sense.. Shawty Tryna Do The Math Here, But Things Just Ain't Adding Up!

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318,350
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Definitely Passed The Vibe Check: Becky Back With A New One Singing A King Von Track Bar For Bar, Word For Word At The Function!

Definitely Passed The Vibe Check: Becky Back With A New One Singing A King Von Track Bar For Bar, Word For Word At The Function!

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132,182
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Damn: Ecuadorian Power Lifter Suffers Accident While Lifting 282LBS!

Damn: Ecuadorian Power Lifter Suffers Accident While Lifting 282LBS!

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173,502
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These Candidates Are Way Too Old: Trump Cognitive Decline Increasingly Difficult To Conceal Despite Setting Low Bar!

These Candidates Are Way Too Old: Trump Cognitive Decline Increasingly Difficult To Conceal Despite Setting Low Bar!

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86,304
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"If Anything Happens To Me, It Wasn't Suicide" Boeing Whistleblower Family & Friends Speak Out... Saying He Would Never Off Himself!

"If Anything Happens To Me, It Wasn't Suicide" Boeing Whistleblower Family & Friends Speak Out... Saying He Would Never Off Himself!

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144,722
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Georgia Man Receives His Last $915 Paycheck In Oil Covered Pennies... Dumped On His Driveway With A FU Note By Employer!

Georgia Man Receives His Last $915 Paycheck In Oil Covered Pennies... Dumped On His Driveway With A FU Note By Employer!

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553,564
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Footage Shows Boeing 737 Plane Falling Out Of The Sky & Crashing In China... 132 Passengers Were On Board!

Footage Shows Boeing 737 Plane Falling Out Of The Sky & Crashing In China... 132 Passengers Were On Board!

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218,405
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"A Family Of 4 Will Receive $8,200 In Stimulus Cash & Tax Credit" White House Press Secretary On Stimulus Money!

"A Family Of 4 Will Receive $8,200 In Stimulus Cash & Tax Credit" White House Press Secretary On Stimulus Money!

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364,430
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She Passed The Vibes Check: Somebody’s Mama Was Turned Up At Rolling Loud!

She Passed The Vibes Check: Somebody’s Mama Was Turned Up At Rolling Loud!

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169,220
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Them Genes Disrespectful: Guy Claims He's Only 24-Years-Old But Something Ain't Adding Up!

Them Genes Disrespectful: Guy Claims He's Only 24-Years-Old But Something Ain't Adding Up!

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315,870
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Hold Up, Something Ain't Adding Up Here... Buddy Smiling For The Camera But We know He’s Suffering Inside!

Hold Up, Something Ain't Adding Up Here... Buddy Smiling For The Camera But We know He’s Suffering Inside!

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82,339
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R.I.P. MF Doom: Legendary Hip-Hop Star Passed Away At Age 49!

R.I.P. MF Doom: Legendary Hip-Hop Star Passed Away At Age 49!

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169,429
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Suspect In Waukesha Parade Incident Identified As Darrell Brooks Jr.

Suspect In Waukesha Parade Incident Identified As Darrell Brooks Jr.

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136,713
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Spoke His Mind: Sharks' Goalie James Reimer Declines To Wear LGBTQ+ Pride Jersey Citing Christian Faith!

Spoke His Mind: Sharks' Goalie James Reimer Declines To Wear LGBTQ+ Pride Jersey Citing Christian Faith!

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108,037
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Boosie Calls The Cops After Stalker Lady Blocks His Driveway! "Crazy Stalker B*tch"

Boosie Calls The Cops After Stalker Lady Blocks His Driveway! "Crazy Stalker B*tch"

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108,313
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Israeli Government Reportedly "Not Happy" With President Trump's Two-Week Ceasefire With Iran But Support His Decision!

Israeli Government Reportedly "Not Happy" With President Trump's Two-Week Ceasefire With Iran But Support His Decision!

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38,841
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She Not Yours Its Just Your Turn: A Look On How Steve Harveys Daughter Has Been Passed Around!

She Not Yours Its Just Your Turn: A Look On How Steve Harveys Daughter Has Been Passed Around!

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593,150
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Man Who Wore Horns During U.S. Capitol Riot Turns On Donald Trump! "I'm Disappointed, He Was Not Honorable"

Man Who Wore Horns During U.S. Capitol Riot Turns On Donald Trump! "I'm Disappointed, He Was Not Honorable"

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325,612
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Landlord Is Now Homeless Because Her Tenants Won't Pay Rent!

Landlord Is Now Homeless Because Her Tenants Won't Pay Rent!

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143,172
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3 Months Before Her Death, Hayden Panettiere Revealed She Was Once Lured Onto A Yacht By A Trusted Friend & Put In Bed Next To A ‘Very Famous’ Old Man

CHILLING 3 Months Before Her Death, Hayden Panettiere Revealed She Was Once Lured Onto A Yacht By A Trusted Friend & Put In Bed Next To A ‘Very Famous’ Old Man

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100,148
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Lady Thought She Could Finesse The Casino With "Cyber Punk" Contact Lenses But China Don't Play

CAUGHT CHEATING Lady Thought She Could Finesse The Casino With "Cyber Punk" Contact Lenses But China Don't Play

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160,664
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Woman Born Without Right Arm Gets Ticket For Using Phone In Her Right Hand, Bodycam Footage Released Goes Viral!

TICKETED FOR RIGHT HAND Woman Born Without Right Arm Gets Ticket For Using Phone In Her Right Hand, Bodycam Footage Released Goes Viral!

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38,709
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"High Priced" Escort W/ A Husband & Kids... Got Flew Out To Detroit Then Robbed & Beaten! "He Took My Wedding Ring"

"High Priced" Escort W/ A Husband & Kids... Got Flew Out To Detroit Then Robbed & Beaten! "He Took My Wedding Ring"

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178,792
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He Wildin.. Knicks Fan Spits Over 50 Cent And Hits Trae Young In The Back Of The Neck, Gets Banned From Madison Square Garden!

He Wildin.. Knicks Fan Spits Over 50 Cent And Hits Trae Young In The Back Of The Neck, Gets Banned From Madison Square Garden!

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314,402
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When She Say She Want To Work On The Relationship But Still Went Out Allstar Weekend In Atlanta!

When She Say She Want To Work On The Relationship But Still Went Out Allstar Weekend In Atlanta!

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667,722
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Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. As The Nation Continues To Reckon With Racial Injustice!

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. As The Nation Continues To Reckon With Racial Injustice!

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61,211
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“I Said What I Said… Let’s Dance” Sauce Walka Calls Out J. Cole... Says He Can Go Bar-For-Bar W/ Him After Snapping On This New Freestyle!

“I Said What I Said… Let’s Dance” Sauce Walka Calls Out J. Cole... Says He Can Go Bar-For-Bar W/ Him After Snapping On This New Freestyle!

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93,749
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Kanye West Dons A New Mask & Legally Changes His Name To "Ye"

Kanye West Dons A New Mask & Legally Changes His Name To "Ye"

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231,202
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Invaded His Personal Space: Keith Lee Got Called "DDG" With A Camera In His Face & He Was Not Having It!

Invaded His Personal Space: Keith Lee Got Called "DDG" With A Camera In His Face & He Was Not Having It!

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108,605
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Pentagon Releases Video Of UFO Flying Over Combat Zone In Middle East, Leaves Experts Baffled!

Pentagon Releases Video Of UFO Flying Over Combat Zone In Middle East, Leaves Experts Baffled!

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153,776
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Vice President Kamala Harris Breaks A 50-50 Tie To Get Covid Relief To Americans!

Vice President Kamala Harris Breaks A 50-50 Tie To Get Covid Relief To Americans!

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276,599
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Meanwhile In Florida: Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Federal Judge & Hits 6-Year-Old Boy ... Claims She’s Harry Potter!

Meanwhile In Florida: Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Federal Judge & Hits 6-Year-Old Boy ... Claims She’s Harry Potter!

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186,094
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Was Not Ready For The End: Puerto Rican Men In NYC And Florida Are Upset Because Of What She Said Here!

Was Not Ready For The End: Puerto Rican Men In NYC And Florida Are Upset Because Of What She Said Here!

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99,277
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She Said She’s 62… But This Senior Citizen Got Folks Thinking She’s Still In Her 30s!

TIME DIDN’T TOUCH HER She Said She’s 62… But This Senior Citizen Got Folks Thinking She’s Still In Her 30s!

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94,886
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Volcano On The Caribbean Island St. Vicent Erupted.. Only Covid-19 Vaccinated Residents Are Allowed To Escape!

Volcano On The Caribbean Island St. Vicent Erupted.. Only Covid-19 Vaccinated Residents Are Allowed To Escape!

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224,866
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Built Different: Man Sets A New Record For The Heaviest Bench Press In Human History… 1,401 Pounds!

Built Different: Man Sets A New Record For The Heaviest Bench Press In Human History… 1,401 Pounds!

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134,192
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She Was Not Ready For The Slingshot Ride!

LAWD She Was Not Ready For The Slingshot Ride!

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149,936
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Even In China, Men Not Playing Around... Bro Found Out He Was Not The Father & Sent His Baby Mama Back To The Streets!

Even In China, Men Not Playing Around... Bro Found Out He Was Not The Father & Sent His Baby Mama Back To The Streets!

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96,214
date submitted
NBA Player Andre Drummond Saves Toddler Son From Drowning After Falling Into Swimming Pool!

NBA Player Andre Drummond Saves Toddler Son From Drowning After Falling Into Swimming Pool!

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236,752
date submitted
Hold Up: Dude Was Shook After This Robot Approached Him In A Threatening Way In China!

OH NAH Hold Up: Dude Was Shook After This Robot Approached Him In A Threatening Way In China!

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72,074
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