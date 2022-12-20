Paid Blunted - What's The Lick [From Prison] [WSHH Heatseekers]
Paid Blunted is an artist out of Pomona , CA and has spent the last 6 years in prison. Sentenced to a 13 year term, he would write songs to help him cope with the hardships of incarceration. He finally got the chance to lay em’ on wax and will be using any profit from it to hire an attorney who can get him resentenced and go home.
IG
https://www.instagram.com/paidblunted/
