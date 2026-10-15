NOVEMBER 19TH LOCKED Rockstar Drops The Official GTA 6 Launch Trailer And Folks Are Already Calling Out Of Work For November!

By Thrillz
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Thoughts? The Tate Brothers Speak Out Against GTA 6 Saying They Aren’t Playing A Game Where The Main Goal Is To Shoot At Police!

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Video Game Hostage: GTA 6 Hacker Threatens To Leak More Info If Demands Aren't Met!

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147,286
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"For Khadija" - Official Film Trailer

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3,942,088
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This Police Chase And Arrest Looks Straight Out Of A GTA Trailer!

CRAZY This Police Chase And Arrest Looks Straight Out Of A GTA Trailer!

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29,127
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They Not Playin With The Details This Time: Rockstar Really Went All In And Hired A Jiggle Physicist For GTA 6!

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72,843
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He Want That Check: "Florida Joker" Reacts To The GTA 6 Trailer After Rockstar Used His Appearance! “We Gotta Talk"

He Want That Check: "Florida Joker" Reacts To The GTA 6 Trailer After Rockstar Used His Appearance! “We Gotta Talk"

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114,057
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Rockstar Claims Leaked GTA 6 Jason Basketball Gameplay Is AI While Fans Swear It Is Real And Point Out Crazy RDR2 Combat Physics

GTA 6 LEAKS? Rockstar Claims Leaked GTA 6 Jason Basketball Gameplay Is AI While Fans Swear It Is Real And Point Out Crazy RDR2 Combat Physics

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92,224
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Best Buy Accidentally Leaks GTA 6 Pre-Order Date And The Internet Swears It’s Time To Call Out Of Work

GTA 6 PRE-ORDERS Best Buy Accidentally Leaks GTA 6 Pre-Order Date And The Internet Swears It’s Time To Call Out Of Work

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64,153
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10 Details You May Have Missed In GTA 6 Trailer 1!

10 Details You May Have Missed In GTA 6 Trailer 1!

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117,188
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Miami FL Is A Real GTA Lobby... More People Are Capitalizing Off This Whole GTA 6!

Miami FL Is A Real GTA Lobby... More People Are Capitalizing Off This Whole GTA 6!

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139,657
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"It's Going To Be Catastrophic" Charleston White Believes GTA 6 Is Going To Hurt The World!

"It's Going To Be Catastrophic" Charleston White Believes GTA 6 Is Going To Hurt The World!

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78,704
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Folks Are Calling Elvis The Original R. Kelly For This Music Video He Did With A Little Girl!

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132,710
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They Found The Girl Who's Allegedly The Main Character For GTA 6... Same GTA IRL Persona... Twerking! (Voice Of Lucia)

They Found The Girl Who's Allegedly The Main Character For GTA 6... Same GTA IRL Persona... Twerking! (Voice Of Lucia)

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130,495
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Final Destination Ish: Dude Literally Said The Cables Are Already Maxed Out!

Final Destination Ish: Dude Literally Said The Cables Are Already Maxed Out!

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232,156
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Rockstar Is Really Printing Money: GTA 6 Reportedly Hits 39 Million Pre-Orders Worth $3 Billion And The Game Isn't Even Out Yet

$3 BILLION REVENUE Rockstar Is Really Printing Money: GTA 6 Reportedly Hits 39 Million Pre-Orders Worth $3 Billion And The Game Isn't Even Out Yet

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28,471
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After The GTA 6 Trailer Dropped.... Here's The Real Life Version.. Welcome To Miami, Florida!

After The GTA 6 Trailer Dropped.... Here's The Real Life Version.. Welcome To Miami, Florida!

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122,534
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Nah: They Already Made A GTA Mod For The Titanic Submarine!

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50,832
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Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Gameplay Reveal Trailer)

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64,748
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Final Moment Surfaces Of Dan Rivera With “Demonic” Annabelle Doll… Paranormal Investigator Found Dead Just Days Later

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112,296
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A Youtuber Went To Miami To Recreate The GTA 6 Trailer In Real Life!

A Youtuber Went To Miami To Recreate The GTA 6 Trailer In Real Life!

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60,611
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Female Fighter Lena Ford Knocks Out Opponent In 6 Seconds After Touching Gloves And Folks Are Debating If It Was A Sucker Punch

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114,131
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Rockstar Releases 63 New Grand Theft Auto VI Images!

PRE-ORDER JUNE 25 Rockstar Releases 63 New Grand Theft Auto VI Images!

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58,587
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N3ON Recreates The Streamer Scene From The New GTA 6 Trailer!

ON POINT? N3ON Recreates The Streamer Scene From The New GTA 6 Trailer!

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19,985
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It's His Money & He Wants It Now: Florida Joker Wants At Least $2 Million From Rockstar For Using His Likeness In GTA 6!

It's His Money & He Wants It Now: Florida Joker Wants At Least $2 Million From Rockstar For Using His Likeness In GTA 6!

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78,821
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Woman Calls Out Stranger In The Rain For Not Sharing Umbrella And Folks Online Are Debating Chivalry@

NAHHHH FR? Woman Calls Out Stranger In The Rain For Not Sharing Umbrella And Folks Online Are Debating Chivalry@

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52,673
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108,737
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132,028
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2 Chainz Drops A Freestyle That Got Folks Begging For An Official Track… Flips ‘Lion’ Bar Into A Jungle Anthem!

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78,602
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Greatest Female Boxer Gets Knocked By Amatuer Male Boxer After She Said She Can Beat The Best Men In Sport!

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219,014
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Things Getting Heated: Drake Fires Back At Kendrick... Drops "The Heart Part 6"! (Kendrick Lamar Diss)

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2,334,988
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He Speaking The Truth: The Voice Of GTA V’s Michael, Ned Luke, Reveals The Most Surprising Part Of GTA VI Trailer!

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104,582
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119,898
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54,573
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134,402
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70,759
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181,102
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