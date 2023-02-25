He's Gonna Be Very Sick: Dominican Man Drinks A Whole Bottle Of Vegetable Oil!

He’s literally going to sh*t his pants for a week because his colon will be so lubricated he won’t feel it just sliding out his azz.



Once there was a man so bold He thought he'd try a drink so cold A bottle full of veggie oil. He thought it might be worth the toil.



But little did he know the fate that awaited him. At a rapid rate His stomach churned, his bowels wailed A week of diarrhea that prevailed.



He ran to the bathroom day and night. His pants stained with a terrible sight. He groaned and moaned, in agony he lay Wishing he could turn back time and stay away.



But the damage was done, he had to endure The consequences of his culinary lure lesson learned, he'll never forget Drinking oil is something to regret.



So let this be a warning to all don't drink oil, it'll make you fall Into a mess you can't escape just stick to water, it's the safer landscape.