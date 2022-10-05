When You Least Expect It: Man Gets Carjacked At Gunpoint After 4 Armed Men Jumped Out Of A Van And Chased Him At A Philly Gas Station!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brazen carjacking was caught on surveillance camera at a Sunoco gas station on Wissahickon Ave. in the Germantown section of Philadelphia over the weekend. Surveillance video shows four armed men jump out of a white van that was parked at the pumps around 10 p.m. Saturday. They were holding handguns and rifles and pointed them at a man who was trying to get into his car that was parked behind the van.



One of the men was even seen jumping on the roof of the car while pointing a gun at the driver. "It looks like something out of a movie, because of that guy jumping on the car," said Antonius Mikuriya, who was getting gas there on Monday. "It's very surreal." The men chase the driver into the gas station where he ran for help. The men can be seen pointing their guns inside as customers run for cover.



"I'm always careful but I also know that you can't expect things like that," said Laura Ward, who lives nearby and stopped at the gas station on Monday. "How can you prepare for something like that? You can't." While the video is stunning, police believe there may be more to it. Investigators are looking to see if the four armed men may have known the man who owned the car, and may have specifically targeted him or his car. No one was injured during the crime.

Posted by CZ