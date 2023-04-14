He Bout To Come Up Missing: Man Drains Family Bank Account, Throws $200k In Cash Out Of The Car Window On An Oregon Highway!

There was quite a scene on a freeway in Oregon Wednesday night after a man reportedly threw roughly $200,000 cash out of a speeding car. People are still combing the sides of the Interstate 5 freeway in Eugene, Oregon, Thursday, hoping to find more of the money, even though Oregon State Police has said it is all gone. Police said 38-year-old Colin Davis McCarthy drained his family's shared bank account and let it fly along the freeway. There was unfortunately little that they could do for the family because the account was shared. "Because it's shared, they both have equal interests in the money," Lt. Andrews said. With dozens of people walking on the side of the freeway looking for the cash, police said McCarthy could have been charged with a crime. The family said even though the odds are long, they're asking anyone who found any of the cash to please return it to Oregon State Police because that money is very much needed by the family.

Posted by Joe